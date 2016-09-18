Frank reviews Left for Dead Improv and 'Flatfoots, Floozies & Murder' 

Left for Dead Improv split my guts with its astute deadpan and quick wit. In front of a packed house at Writers & Books, the group took shots at individual stories whose characters had maxed out on their quirk quotient. As they moved along, it got more complex as if trying to confound one another, culminating in a lightning round to the finish. It was smart, funny, swift, and slick. I loved it.

Unfortunately, that was it for Left for Dead Improv at this year's Fringe. But you can follow them at facebook.com/leftfordeadimprov.

Although "Flatfoots, Floozies & Murder" was a tad cliché, the talented troupe putting it on in the black box theater at School of the Arts seemed to have as much fun as the audience. After muttering the password (any self-respecting Marx Brothers fan knows it's always "swordfish") we were treated to a double murder being committed and ultimately solved in the name of good old fashioned fun.

The actors didn't blab the drab gab, but rather chattered the hip patter with all the guys sounding like Cagney, and the goils all twawked like Cyndi Lauper. I had a blast. Check it out. Just remember "swordfish.

"Flatfoots, Floozies & Murder" will be performed again Sunday, September 18, 6 p.m., and Friday, September 23, 8 p.m. at RAPA @ SOTA: Black Box Theatre. $12. Appropriate for ages 13 and older.