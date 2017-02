Dubbed "Freekbass" by none other than Bootsy Collins, Cincinnati's Chris Sherman is one of the reigning kings of the electric bass. In his hands, the instrument bucks and pops with burp-gun glee, taking on not only the lowdown register, but the drums and melody as well. This cat is funky.

Freekbass plays with Funknut on Saturday, February 4, at Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. 8 p.m. $10-$13. themontagemusichall.com; freekbass.com.