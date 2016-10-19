Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 19, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

FUNK/R&B | Earth, Wind & Fire 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert2-9abf860ebb3b1213.jpg

Multiple Grammy Award-winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Earth, Wind & Fire are credited with changing the face of Black Pop of the 60's and early 70's with its energetic blend of funk, soul, and R&B. The band has recorded a plethora of instantly recognizable hits over its nearly 50-year history, like "Boogie Wonderland," "September," and "Shining Star." Go and get your groove back.

Earth, Wind & Fire plays with Chicago on Wednesday, October 19, at Blue Cross Arena, 100 Exchange Boulevard. 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$99.50. bluecrossarena.com; earthwindandfire.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.