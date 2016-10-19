FUNK/R&B | Earth, Wind & Fire 

Multiple Grammy Award-winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Earth, Wind & Fire are credited with changing the face of Black Pop of the 60's and early 70's with its energetic blend of funk, soul, and R&B. The band has recorded a plethora of instantly recognizable hits over its nearly 50-year history, like "Boogie Wonderland," "September," and "Shining Star." Go and get your groove back.

Earth, Wind & Fire plays with Chicago on Wednesday, October 19, at Blue Cross Arena, 100 Exchange Boulevard. 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$99.50. bluecrossarena.com; earthwindandfire.com.