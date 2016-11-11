GALLERY: 'Not My America' rally at the University of Rochester 

A "Not My America" rally was held in the University of Rochester's Eastman Quadrangle on Friday, bringing several hundred people out to protest against the election of Donald Trump and his history of racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, and homophobic remarks and practices.

Following opening remarks commemorating veterans (the rally was held on Veterans Day), a moment of silence, and the national anthem, a series of speakers called for unity among all people against bigotry and reminded people to stand together for marginalized communities.

The demonstration is part of a larger movement of protests happening across the country following Tuesday's election.

