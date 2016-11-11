Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 11, 2016 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
Share

GALLERY: 'Not My America' rally at the University of Rochester 

A "Not My America" rally was held in the University of Rochester's Eastman Quadrangle on Friday, bringing several hundred people out to protest against the election of Donald Trump and his history of racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, and homophobic remarks and practices.

Following opening remarks commemorating veterans (the rally was held on Veterans Day), a moment of silence, and the national anthem, a series of speakers called for unity among all people against bigotry and reminded people to stand together for marginalized communities.

The demonstration is part of a larger movement of protests happening across the country following Tuesday's election.

For photos from the events, check out the slideshow below.

Slideshow
Not My America Protest at University of Rochester
Not My America Protest at University of Rochester Not My America Protest at University of Rochester Not My America Protest at University of Rochester Not My America Protest at University of Rochester Not My America Protest at University of Rochester Not My America Protest at University of Rochester Not My America Protest at University of Rochester Not My America Protest at University of Rochester

Not My America Protest at University of Rochester

By Ryan Williamson

Click to View 19 slides

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News

  • Our national nightmare

  • Our national nightmare

    Donald Trump: game-show host, birther king, shady businessman, and proud pu@sy-grabber is the next US president. But local Dems won closely watched contests: Louise Slaughter keeps her House seat and Adam Bello stays county clerk.
    • by City news staff
    • Nov 9, 2016
  • Getting to zero energy costs

  • Getting to zero energy costs

    • by Tim Louis Macaluso
    • Nov 9, 2016
  • New wind, old fights

  • New wind, old fights

    • by Jeremy Moule
    • Nov 9, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

  • Our national nightmare

  • Our national nightmare

    Donald Trump: game-show host, birther king, shady businessman, and proud pu@sy-grabber is the next US president. But local Dems won closely watched contests: Louise Slaughter keeps her House seat and Adam Bello stays county clerk.
    • by City news staff
    • Nov 9, 2016
  • Getting to zero energy costs

  • Getting to zero energy costs

    • by Tim Louis Macaluso
    • Nov 9, 2016
  • New wind, old fights

  • New wind, old fights

    • by Jeremy Moule
    • Nov 9, 2016
  • More »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.