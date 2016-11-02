Gary Stern, owner of Village Gate, dies 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN

Village Gate plaza on North Goodman in Rochester's Neighborhood of the Arts.

Gary Stern, a key figure in the redevelopment of Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts, died last night.NOTA, once a decaying landmark to Rochester’s industrial past, has transformed since the 1990’s into the city’s artistic and cultural heart, characterized by the adaptive reuse of old spaces. Stern played a big part in that as the owner of Stern Properties.The company developed Village Gate, a mixed-use community of offices, shops, restaurants, housing, and art studios that serves as a neighborhood anchor. And it’s expanding; three new buildings were recently constructed behind Village Gate plaza on North Goodman. The buildings will hold a mix of office, retail, and commercial space.Stern Properties developed other commercial and residential properties in NOTA and Rochester, too, including the East End Lofts in the East End entertainment district.Stern also owned the Carnegie Building at 247 North Goodman Street and was in the process of remodeling the former classroom space into office space when it was destroyed by fire in January, 2015.Stern said that he would reconstruct the building, maybe for housing and offices, but that has yet to get off the ground. The property is currently overgrown and fenced off.