Ghost does the devil’s work 

Those in the metal world, especially ones more nefariously centered, present core beliefs and behaviors couched in theatrical evil: lightning speed, crushing volume, and gruesome lyrics emitted from somewhere deep within the vocalist's bowels. It's all about the head-bang. But through this…
Punk-metal icon Wendy O. Williams will be inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Plasmatics guitarist Wes Beech and Rod Swenson, the band's creator and Williams' life partner, talk about the legacy of the singer.