GOSPEL | Tamela Mann 

If you haven't heard Tamela Mann as a gospel singer, you may have seen her as an actor in several Tyler Perry movies ("Diary of a Mad Black Woman," "Madea's Big Happy Family"), or on a number of TV shows, including the sitcom "Meet the Browns." But as her five albums, a long list of musical awards and nominations, and her status as 2014 Female Gospel Artist of the Year prove, Mann is definitely in her element singing the Word in church — or on stage, like when she headlines at the Auditorium Theatre this Saturday night. The concert will definitely include many of Tamela Mann's chart hits, like "Joy of the Lord," "The Master Plan," "Speak Lord," and "God Provides," the single from the new album "One Way."

Tamela Mann performs Saturday, October 21, at the Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. 7:30 p.m. $38-$64. 222-5000; rbtl.org.