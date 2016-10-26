Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 26, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

HALLOWEEN | Museum of the Dead: Alive Again 

By
Museum of the Dead gives the 21-and-older crowd a chance to trick-or-treat again. Featuring DJ Alykhan, tarot card readings, and tastings from local bars and restaurants, the Halloween event opens up the Memorial Art Gallery's exhibits to spooky exploration. Costumes are encouraged; attendees have the chance to enter and win a costume contest, with prizes and giveaways from The Little Theatre, Salena's Mexican Restaurant, and Urban Decay Cosmetics.

Museum of the Dead: Alive Again will take place at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue, on Friday, October 28, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. 21-and-older only. Tickets are $12 presale, and $15 on the day of. For more information, visit mag.rochester.edu.

