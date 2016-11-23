HARDCORE | Burn 

Burn

Every genre of music has those few, beloved records that are considered must-listens for newcomers. For hardcore punk, Burn's self-titled 1990 EP is unquestionably one of those records. Expertly blending socio-political and environmental commentary with Agnostic Front inspired riffs, the record completely flipped the still-youthful genre on its head. Tracks like the barn-burning "...Shall Be Judged" and "Godhead" are now considered unshakable New York Hardcore staples, and with good reason. It's a phenomenal record from an undeniable band, and Rochesterians are about to have the rare opportunity of seeing them live. Borrowed Time, The Weight We Carry, Reps, 1000 Drops of Venom, and Longest War will also perform.