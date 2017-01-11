Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 11, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

HARDCORE | Jesus Piece 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert4-4570ad1392acda5f.jpg

While even the smallest reference to religious idolatry tends to make hardcore kids recoil in terror, Pennsylvania bruisers Jesus Piece have had no trouble finding an audience. Combining Eastern religion atmospherics with pummeling metalcore that evokes everything from 108 to One King Down, Jesus Piece comes across as a laboratory experiment that set out to combine every memorable thing about hardcore from the last 20 years. 2016's "3 Song Tape" is a blistering 6-minute experience, offering a Krishna mantra sandwiched in-between two superb hardcore tracks. Punk still lives.

Jesus Piece will perform with Absolute Suffering, Vein, Meth Mouth, Burn Book, and Habits on Friday, January 13, at Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. 6 p.m. $10-$13. ticketfly.com; jesuspiecehc.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Alexander Jones

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Alexander Jones

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.