HARDCORE | Jesus Piece 

While even the smallest reference to religious idolatry tends to make hardcore kids recoil in terror, Pennsylvania bruisers Jesus Piece have had no trouble finding an audience. Combining Eastern religion atmospherics with pummeling metalcore that evokes everything from 108 to One King Down, Jesus Piece comes across as a laboratory experiment that set out to combine every memorable thing about hardcore from the last 20 years. 2016's "3 Song Tape" is a blistering 6-minute experience, offering a Krishna mantra sandwiched in-between two superb hardcore tracks. Punk still lives.

Jesus Piece will perform with Absolute Suffering, Vein, Meth Mouth, Burn Book, and Habits on Friday, January 13, at Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. 6 p.m. $10-$13. ticketfly.com; jesuspiecehc.bandcamp.com.