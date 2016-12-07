Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

December 07, 2016

HARDCORE | Ovtlier 

click to enlarge choice_concert6-961a95a0a00b6db9.jpg

Fronted by the magnetic Joey Arena, Ovtlier is a dynamic blend that teeter-totters between indie anguish and hardcore rage — sort of like when the band worked under the Youngbloods moniker. The main difference is that this band is better: harder in the hard parts, gentle where it needs to be, and with a smooth transition between the two. And this is Arena's best vocal performance as he intones from a whisper to a roar.

Ovtlier plays as part of the JRBD Shit Show on Friday, December 9, at Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. 7 p.m. $12-$15. themontagemusichall.com; ovtlier.bandcamp.com.

