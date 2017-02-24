Healing workshop for writers 

On Saturday, February 25, Writers & Books will host a workshop, "Exploring the Healing Power of Personal Writing," co-sponsored by the National Association for Poetry Therapy.

For less than 10 bucks, participants can spend an afternoon exploring how writing can be used for personal growth and healing. The day includes workshop writing breakout sessions, keynote speakers, a book sale and resource table, and a closing reading with an open mic. A light lunch will be provided.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with a welcome and introduction by Karen vanMeenen, followed by a presentation by David B. Seaburn on writing as a powerful tool for making sense of our experience. At noon, participants will have their choice of four themed breakout writing sessions, followed by a break to nosh, check out the book sale, and sign up for the open mic.

The second part of the breakout writing sessions continues at 1:35 p.m., followed by a presentation by Pat Schwartz on her 14 years facilitating poetry programs for inmates. She'll read some of their poems and offer a brief writing exercise. The rest of the afternoon will include a poetry reading by Charlie Coté, an open mic, and book sales.

The workshop costs $5 for W&B or NAPT members and $8 for the general public, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. You can register at the door; for more information email karen@wab.org.