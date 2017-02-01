Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 01, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

HEAVY ROCK | Moon Tooth 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert5-f015f86343a771a2.jpg

If Moon Tooth's brilliant note-for-note send-up to Hendrix with "Manic Depression" doesn't flat knock you out, then the accelerated heaviness that permeates the entire band will. You might describe the band as rocking on an accelerated stoner high, but the quartet doesn't sound like it's mellow on the weed: it sounds like Godzilla on a meth jag with an ingrown toenail.

Moon Tooth plays with Astronoid on Wednesday, February 8, at Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. 6 p.m. $10. ticketfly.com; moontoothny.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.