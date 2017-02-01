HEAVY ROCK | Moon Tooth 

If Moon Tooth's brilliant note-for-note send-up to Hendrix with "Manic Depression" doesn't flat knock you out, then the accelerated heaviness that permeates the entire band will. You might describe the band as rocking on an accelerated stoner high, but the quartet doesn't sound like it's mellow on the weed: it sounds like Godzilla on a meth jag with an ingrown toenail.

Moon Tooth plays with Astronoid on Wednesday, February 8, at Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. 6 p.m. $10. ticketfly.com; moontoothny.bandcamp.com.