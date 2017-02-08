Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 08, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

Hip Hop | Dave East 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert1-80e9d99f74f78919.jpg

If hip-hop icon Nas is looking for ways to get in touch with you, you're probably doing something right. Harlem rapper Dave East had been working hard for several years — he had released six mixtapes between 2010 and 2013 — before Nas found his music in 2014 and signed East to Mass Appeal Records (also the home to Run the Jewels). East has since started to break through: he's released another four mixtapes (including his latest, "Kairi Chanel," with Def Jam), and was part of XXL's 2016 "Freshman Class," with Anderson .Paak, Kodak Black, Lil Dicky, and Desiigner.

Dave East will perform with A Boogie on Saturday, February 11, at Main Street Armory, 900 East Main Street. 8:30 p.m. $45-$60. mainstreetarmory.com; facebook.com/daveeastmusic.

— BY JAKE CLAPP

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Jake Clapp

  • THEATER | "The Whale"

  • THEATER | "The Whale"

    • by Jake Clapp
    • Feb 8, 2017
  • DANCE | "Green Eggs and Ham"

  • DANCE | "Green Eggs and Ham"

    • by Jake Clapp
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • Winter warmup

  • Winter warmup

    Something feels a little incongruent with publishing this Winter Guide during a relatively mild winter. There hasn't been much snow in the first month of 2017, and a streak of days with temperatures in the upper-30's and mid-40's would fit better in April rather than a Rochester January.
    • by Jake Clapp
    • Jan 25, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Jake Clapp

  • THEATER | "The Whale"

  • THEATER | "The Whale"

    • by Jake Clapp
    • Feb 8, 2017
  • DANCE | "Green Eggs and Ham"

  • DANCE | "Green Eggs and Ham"

    • by Jake Clapp
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • Winter warmup

  • Winter warmup

    Something feels a little incongruent with publishing this Winter Guide during a relatively mild winter. There hasn't been much snow in the first month of 2017, and a streak of days with temperatures in the upper-30's and mid-40's would fit better in April rather than a Rochester January.
    • by Jake Clapp
    • Jan 25, 2017
  • More »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.