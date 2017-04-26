HIP-HOP | Emilio Rojas 

Rochester-native rapper Emilio Rojas has already independently toured internationally twice, dropped eight mixtapes, and is even backed by Rochester hip-hop legend DJ Green Lantern. And outside of the city, Rojas is associated with artists like Killer Mike, Future, Hi-Rez, and N.O.R.E. His music is proudly controversial with reoccurring themes about racial identity, the abuse of Hispanic men by the American government, and the abandonment of his father at a young age. Rojas is currently supporting Hi-Rez on tour.

Emilio Rojas will perform with Hi-Rez and Justin Stone on Thursday, April 27, at the German House, 315 Gregory Street. 7 p.m. $20. tecshows.com; facebook.com/emiliorojaszfg.