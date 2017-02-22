HIP-HOP | MC Lars 

MC Lars, the innovative self-proclaimed creator of post-punk laptop rap, has helped establish nerdcore and pioneered lit-hop. The guy treads so lightly that sometimes it seems like his contemporaries haven't given him proper credit for his contributions. Regardless, the Stanford-educated rapper has found his niche and a dedicated fan base with an effective outreach. In an interview with CITY in 2015, he said, "I think now it's harder than ever to get people to pay attention. I'm lucky that I started right out of college and was early on the social media train telling people to steal my music." MC Lars is touring in support of his latest album, "The Zombie Dinosaur LP," which includes collaborations with Kool Keith, Watsky, and STZA Crack.

MC Lars performs Monday, February 27, at Miller Lanes, 126 West Main Street, Honeoye Falls. 7:30 p.m. $15-$50. eventbrite.com; mclars.com.