HIP-HOP | Mic Lanny 

Albany-based rapper Mic Lanny quit art school to pursue a career in low-blow rapping. And by that I mean rhyme after rhyme and jab after jab, this guy has some punchlines. With comedic wordplay and a light-hearted perspective, Mic Lanny delivers with lyrical dexterity and an old-school feel, similar to that of the late, great Big L. You can even find him in his most recent music video, "Pizza Party," donning a turtleneck, rapping with a mischievous puppet in a bowling alley. Catch this jokester performing with Giant Gorilla Dog Thing, We Stole the Show, and hometown hero Moses Rockwell.

Mic Lanny performs Wednesday, May 10, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $5. bugjar.com; facebook.com/miclannymusic.