Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 10, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

HIP-HOP | Mic Lanny 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Albany-based rapper Mic Lanny quit art school to pursue a career in low-blow rapping. And by that I mean rhyme after rhyme and jab after jab, this guy has some punchlines. With comedic wordplay and a light-hearted perspective, Mic Lanny delivers with lyrical dexterity and an old-school feel, similar to that of the late, great Big L. You can even find him in his most recent music video, "Pizza Party," donning a turtleneck, rapping with a mischievous puppet in a bowling alley. Catch this jokester performing with Giant Gorilla Dog Thing, We Stole the Show, and hometown hero Moses Rockwell.

Mic Lanny performs Wednesday, May 10, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $5. bugjar.com; facebook.com/miclannymusic.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Amanda Fintak

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Amanda Fintak

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.