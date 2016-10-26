HIP-HOP | Subsoil 

Part deep-thinker, part smart-ass, the hip-hopsters in Subsoil serve up a crushing groove that'll have you scratching your head and shaking your ass. Putting two emcees — Moon Roc and Laz Green — up front and on top of the band's organic bed to play lyrical ping pong only adds to the hook and the band's energetic flow. Hard to resist.

Subsoil, Funknut, Joe Driscoll, and Level 7 play the Roots Collider Annual Halloween Party on Thursday, October 27, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. 8 p.m. $5. anthologylive.com; subsoilmusic.com.