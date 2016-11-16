HIP-HOP | Young M.A 

Young M.A had one of the most ubiquitous tacks of the summer. The Brooklyn-based rapper's "OOOUUU" — just like it sounds — blew up, and the 24-year-old is still at the beginning of a wild ride: she performed the hit at the 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and the song has gotten attention from Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, the Game, and Jadakiss. In a lot of ways, M.A is emblematic of the future of popular New York hip-hop — she's openly gay, challenging stereotypes, and has built a DIY force in the social media age. We can expect a lot more summer hits from Young M.A.

Young M.A will perform with 6 Borough and DJ Grand Imperial on Saturday, November 19, at the Main Street Armory. 8:30 p.m. $40-$75. mainstreetarmory.com; youngmamusic.com.