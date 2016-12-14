HIP-HOP | Young Thug 

Atlanta-based rapper Jeffery Williams, better known as Young Thug, has become the rock star of the swag-rap, pop-trap game since 2010, breaking away from a traditional rapping style and lyricism. By contorting wide-ranging tones into abstract rhythmic slurs and often indecipherable mumbles, the rapper creates catchy hooks that don't really need words. Young Thug released three commercial mixtapes along with a studio album this year — "I'm Up," "Slime Season 3," "Jeffery," and "Bankroll Mafia." Beyond the stage and studio, Young Thug has become a fashion icon, defying limitations in a mainly masculine hip-hop culture. Identifying as gender-neutral with an androgynous eccentric style, Williams has stirred up controversy with an ambiguous cult following.

Young Thug plays Saturday, December 17, at the Main Street Armory, 900 East Main Street. 8 p.m. $45-$75. mainstreetarmory.com; yslthug.com.