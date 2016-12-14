HOLIDAY | Emmet Otter Jug Band 

This oughta get you into the Christmas spirit. Some of this town's most top flight musicians will band together to play the Christmas music of Emmett Otter's Jug Band. Slated to appear: members of Maybird, The Moho Collective, The Honey Smugglers, The Niche, The Isotopes, Pleistocene, The Swooners, and The Ruckus Juice Jug Stompers.

The music of Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas show will take place Friday, December 16, through Sunday, December 18, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. $10. 292-9940; lovincup.com.