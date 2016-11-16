Holiday events 

Ongoing

Festival of Trees

Design and display a holiday tree, wreath, basket, handmade jewelry or other home decoration to be loaned through exhibit or donated for auction. Continues through Dec. 11. Granger Homestead Museum, 295 N. Main St., Canandaigua. 394-1472; grangerhomestead.org.

Glass Wonderland

Family-friendly holiday showcases and activities will be located throughout the museum. Nov. 17 through Jan. 3. Free. Corning Museum of Glass, One Museum Way, Corning. 607-937-5371; cmog.org.

Holiday Music and Light Show

More than 100,000 individual LED lights will light up, synchronized to music for an indoor light show. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 through Dec. 20. $2. The Garden Factory, 2126 Buffalo Rd. 247-6236; gardenfactoryny.com.

"A Christmas Carol"

The musical adaptation of Charles Dickens classic returns. Nov. 23 through Dec. 24. No shows Monday and select Tuesdays, show times vary. $12.50-$74. Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd. 232-4031; gevatheatre.org.

click to enlarge

Polar Express Train

A short stop at the North Pole to pick up Santa. Trains depart every hour and 15 minutes, from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Every weekend Nov. 26 through Dec. 18. $35-$50. Medina Railroad Museum, 530 West Ave. 798-6106; railroadmuseum.net.

The Deer Run Winery will offer wine and hors d'oeuvres over a candlelight dinner, with a souvenir wine glass for attendees to keep. Thursdays, Dec. 1, through Dec. 22. 6:30 p.m. $12. Deer Run Winery, 3772 West Lake Rd., Geneseo. 346-0850, deerrunwinery.com.

Lines of adorned, artificial evergreen trees will be decorated for the holidays. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. From Thursday, December 1 through Saturday, December 31. New York Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Rd., Lewiston. nypa.gov.

Yuletide in the Country Tours

Tour groups will be led through a reenactment of the winter months of 1849 in the village. Times and dates vary, Dec. 2 through Dec. 18. $21-$23. Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd, Mumford. 294-8218; gcv.org.

Friday, November 18

Crafts at Christmas

Create holiday crafts based on 19th century celebrations. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford. $10. 294-8218; gcv.org.

"Miracle on 34th Street"

The Rochester Association of Performing Arts will perform the classic holiday play Saturday and Sunday, December 19 and 20, and Saturday and Sunday, December 26 and 27. Times vary. Kodak Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Ridge Rd. $19.75-$49.50. 254-0073; kodakcenter.org.

Saturday, November 20

Turkey Classic

The YMCA's 33rd annual five-mile race and one-mile family walk to celebrate the season and Thanksgiving. 8:10 a.m. and 9 a.m. 111 E. Jefferson Rd, Pittsford. $15-$35. 385-4665; rochesterymca.org.

click to enlarge

Wednesday, November 23

"The Nutcracker"

Wednesday, November 23, 7 p.m.; Friday, November 25, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 26, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 27, 2 p.m.. Prices vary. Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater, 60 Gibbs St. 454-7311; rpo.org.

Celebrate the holiday with a feast with Hidden Valley Animal Adventure. 11 am. to 4 p.m. $22 for adults, $10 children age five to 10. Reservation required. Hidden Valley Animal Adventure, 2887 Royce Rd., Varysburg. 535-4100; hiddenvalleyadventure.com.

Friday, November 25

Thanksgiving Break Activities

Events for all ages to celebrate Thanksgiving while school is out of session. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Saturday, November 26. Free. The Corning Museum of Glass. One Museum Way, Corning. 607-937-5371; cmog.org.

Holiday Festival of Crafts in Rochester

Natural fiber women's clothing, wooden bowls, furniture, kitchenware, and hand woven treasures and more. 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Continues through Nov. 27. $2. The Harley School, 1981 Clover St. 554-3529; folkartguild.org.

Saturday, November 26

Holidays at the Hungerford

Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m.to 3 p.m.; Friday, December 2, 6 p.m.to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, December 3, 10, and 17, at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hungerford Building, 1115 East Main St. thehungerford.com

Naples Holiday Bazaar

Pottery, fresh wreaths and greens, oils and vinegars, LuLaRoe clothing, unique jewelry, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Maxfield Memorial Bingo Hall, 8181 Maxfield Rd. 374-9799; naplesholiday@outlook.com.

Holiday Open House

The Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society will provide entertainment, a visit from Santa Claus and operating model trains for visitors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shortsville Railroad Station Museum, 8 East High St., Shortsville. 289-9149; lvrrhs.org.

Build Your Gingerbread House

Each family will be provided with the supplies to make a gingerbread house. Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Rd, Webster. 872-7075; websterlibrary.org.

click to enlarge

Breakfast with Saint Nick

A pancake breakfast will be served alongside a meet and greet with St. Nick. Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford. 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. $15, registration required. 538-6822; gvc.org.

Wednesday, November 30

Holiday Music for Horns

Eastman Horn Choir will perform seasonal brass music directed by W. Peter Kurau. 12-1 p.m. Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave. 454-4596; hochstein.org.

Friday, December 2

Holiday Boutique

Artisans and crafters fill the museum with gifts. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Continues Dec. 3. $7. Museum of Wayne County History, 21 Butternut Street. 315-946-4943; waynehistory.org.

Annual Winter Dance Gala

Hochstein's annual dance showcase with Ballet, Flamenco, Latin-Caribbean, Modern, Tap and more. Hochstein School of Music and Dance, 50 N. Plymouth Ave. 454-4589; hochtein.org.

Christmas Party and Cookie Baking

Preparing recipes to use for meals during the holidays. 6-8 p.m. Tops International Supermarket, 357 Mt. Read Blvd. $15, registration required. 663-5449.

Saturday, December 3

7th Annual Holiday Sale

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Continues Dec. 4. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse Historical Society, 70 Lighthouse St. 621-6179; geneseelighthouse.org.

Holiday Greens Workshop

Participants will create wreaths, centerpieces, and other evergreen decorations. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Casey Park, 6651 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. $35, Registration Required. 315-331-8415.

Holiday Pet Photos

Take a festive photo with your pet. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3, Sunday, December 4, and Saturday, December 10. Lollypop Farms, 99 Victor Road, Fairport. 223-1330x139; lollypop.org/petphotos.

Christmas at the Hidden Valley

Breakfast and pictures with Santa served all day. Kid's workshop, and gift show. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Continues through Dec. 4, Reservations requested. Hidden Valley Animal Adventure, 2887 Royce Rd., Varysburg. 535-4100. HiddenValleyAdventure.com.

Sunday, December 4

Prism Holiday Concert

Nazareth's Saxophone Ensemble, Brass Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, and others will perform holiday music. 3-4:30 p.m. Linehan Chapel, 4245 East Ave. Free, Open to public. 389-2700.

Holidays at the Market

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Continues Dec. 11 and 18. Rochester Public Market, 280 Union St. 428-6907. cityofrochester.edu.

"A City Sings for the Season"

The charity concert will give donations of food, money, and toiletries to the Rochester Area Interfaith Hospitality Network. 3- 5 p.m. Sibley Building Atrium, 228 E. Main St. Free. rossings.org

Holley Trolley Rides

Decorated for Christmas, an 89-year-old trolley will give rides to attendees. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Sunday, December 4, December 11, and December 18. New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Road, West Henrietta. Nymtmuseum.org.

Music from Polar Express and Frozen

With music and narration, both films will help celebrate the season. 2 p.m. Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave. rpo.org.

Bill Kirchen's Honky Tonk Holiday Show

Grammy-nominated guitarist, singer, and songwriter Bill Kirchen is taking over Lovin' Cup with his holiday tunes. 7:30 p.m. $20, advance, $25, at the door. Lovin' Cup Brews and Bistro, 300 Park Point. lovincup.com.

Tuesday, December 6

Candlelight Night

Live music, carolers, horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa and the lighting of village Christmas trees. 5-8 p.m. Village of Pittsford.

Saturday, December 10

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy breakfast in the Rocky Coasts Gallery with sea lions and polar bears, sit with Santa and take home a goody bag. 8:30, 10, and 11:30 a.m. Continues Dec. 14, 20, and 21. $5-$15. Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul Street. 336-7200; senecaparkzoo.org.

Holiday Concert: "Sing Joy"

7:30 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 2576 Browncroft Blvd. $13-$15. lyricchorale.org

Monday, December 12

Storytime Club: Holiday Joy

Classic children's tales. 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Included in museum admission. The Strong Museum, One Manhattan Square. 263-2700. museumofplay.org.

Tuesday, December 13

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League's holiday-themed circus show will perform acrobatics, music and dance in the critically acclaimed holiday extravaganza. Prices and times vary. Through Sunday, December 18. 885 E Main St. 222-5000; rbtl.org.

Wednesday, December 14

Harry Potter Hanukkah

The night will feature a DJ, dancing, and Harry Potter themed activities. Begins at 5:30. $10-$20. Pre-registration required. Temple Beth El, 139 Winton Road South. 473-1770; tberochester.org.

Saturday, December 17

Reindeer Run

Reindeer Run, a family-friendly race. 5k begins at 8:30 a.m. and Kids Race, 9:20 a.m. $10-$20. The Strong Museum, One Manhattan Square. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.

Sunday, December 18

Brighton Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert

Brighton Concert Symphony presents holiday classics, and several new song arrangements. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Clover Center, 1101 Clover St. 490-9351; brightonsymphony.org.

Charles Lindner

8:30-10 p.m. $10. Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Ave. 271-3354; bopshop.com.

Thursday, December 22

Chanukah Party

Temple B'rith Kodesh collaborates with the Third Presbyterian Church for a holiday party.. 12 p.m. Temple B'rith Kodesh Atrium, 2131 Elmwood Ave. 244-7060; tbk.org.