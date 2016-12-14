Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

December 14, 2016

HOLIDAY | La Cumbre Latino Holiday Celebration 

La Cumbre is highlighting Latino celebrations next Wednesday with a holiday fundraiser. The advocacy group for Latinx engagement in the Rochester community will host dance performances by Latinos De Corazon Dance Company and Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester; fresh, authentic food from El Pilon Restaurant; easy-to-follow salsa lessons; and tunes from the popular Broadway musical "Hamilton," performed by mother and son duo Gavin and Fiona Jermyn. All are welcome. The event is raising money to help La Cumbre create diverse opportunities for and address issues concerning adults and children of color.

La Cumbre hosts its holiday fundraiser on Wednesday, December 21, at MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Suggested donations: $10 for adults; $5 for children and seniors. For more information, visit roclacumbre.com.

