HOLIDAY | Santanalia Pageant 

The Santanalia Pageant, presented by local noise duo Bloody Noes, is a conglomeration of live music, entertainment, and the ancient story of Santa Claus. This celebration, a developing holiday tradition helmed by Bloody Noes for the last 10 years, was created in Rochester. This full-scale performance of the story of Santa Claus and his rise as a Christmas icon will be narrated by Nokturnal Hellstorm's Ron Blackwell and acted out by a large group of performers set to music by the Ho Ho Horchestra. Tony Nelson Situation will perform as the opening act.

The Santanalia Pageant will take place on Saturday, December 17, at the Visual Studies Workshop, 31 Prince Street. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is a donation, potluck food, or beverage to share. For more information, visit facebook.com/bloodynoes.