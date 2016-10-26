Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 26, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

HONKY-TONK | Angela Perley and The Howlin' Moons 

By

They look right at home in joints with that sawdust and sweat veneer, but the members of Columbus, Ohio's Angela Perley and The Howlin' Moons blow the doors off with some serious tonk 'n' roll. The dark, dreamy vocals from Perley are immediate and arresting, but if that don't get you, the psychedelic sojourns will. The conversation between Perley and guitarist Chris Connor gives color and dimension in the sparse soundscape of the tunes. This band is f***ing awesome.

Angela Perley and The Howlin' Moons plays Saturday, October 29, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 9:30 p.m. $6. abilenebarandlounge.com; angelaperley.com.

