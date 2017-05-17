How to make: Khao Neow Ma Muang 

Linda Seng, owner of Thai Mii Up, shares her recipe for mango with sticky rice

According to Linda Seng, the most popular dessert on her menu at Thai Mii Up (1780 East Ridge Road) is the Khao Neow Ma Muang, or mango with sticky rice. The dessert originated in Thailand and is especially popular in the summertime when the mangos are at their ripest. The sticky rice is served warm and complimented by the sweet, cold, mango.

To make the sticky rice

You can find the rice used for this recipe at most Asian grocery stores or in the ethnic food section of your local grocery store. Locally, try Ocean Garden Oriental (971 South Clinton Avenue), Asia Food Market (1885 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road), or Hikari Foods and Grocery (1667 Mt. Hope Avenue). Look for rice labeled "long-grain sticky rice," "sweet rice," or "glutinous rice."

You can prepare the rice on the stovetop or a rice cooker; in either case the most important part is soaking the rice for at least a half an hour or up to four hours before cooking it. The longer you soak the rice, the better it will taste. Seng recommends soaking the rice overnight before cooking.

To make the sauce

The sauce is created using coconut milk, white sugar, and a dash of salt. Dissolve 1/3 of a cup of sugar and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt into 1 cup of coconut milk on the stovetop.

Once your sauce is done, pour some of it into the hot sticky rice and mix thoroughly, the rice should remain firm and not runny. Take your mango and either cube or slice it. Grab a plate, scoop some of the sticky rice mixture onto the plate, place the mango on top of the rice and drizzle some of the remaining sauce over it. A sprig of basil or mint complements this dish nicely.