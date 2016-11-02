INDEPENDENT | Upstate Unsigned Artist Showcase 

Ask just about anyone in an up-and-coming band what they hope to achieve through their music, and you're likely to hear the same answer over and over: "I just want to get signed." For those toiling in the indie trenches, getting picked up by a record label offers not just a sense of validation, but an escape from the more exhausting parts of making music. In the meantime, the unsigned masses need to stick together and raise one-another up, which is why shows like the Montage Music Hall's Upstate Unsigned Artist Showcase are so important. With a lineup of terrific local bands like Kind of Kind, Pawner, Hojack, and Powder Banks, this truly is a showcase of some of the best unsigned talent Rochester has to offer.

The Upstate Unsigned Artist Showcase will take place on Friday, November 4, at Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. 7 p.m. $12. themontagemusichall.com.