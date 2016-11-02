Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 02, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

INDEPENDENT | Upstate Unsigned Artist Showcase 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert2-8157e15c2a7af7cd.jpg

Ask just about anyone in an up-and-coming band what they hope to achieve through their music, and you're likely to hear the same answer over and over: "I just want to get signed." For those toiling in the indie trenches, getting picked up by a record label offers not just a sense of validation, but an escape from the more exhausting parts of making music. In the meantime, the unsigned masses need to stick together and raise one-another up, which is why shows like the Montage Music Hall's Upstate Unsigned Artist Showcase are so important. With a lineup of terrific local bands like Kind of Kind, Pawner, Hojack, and Powder Banks, this truly is a showcase of some of the best unsigned talent Rochester has to offer.

The Upstate Unsigned Artist Showcase will take place on Friday, November 4, at Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. 7 p.m. $12. themontagemusichall.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by ALEX JONES

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by ALEX JONES

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.