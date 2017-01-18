Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 18, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

INDIE FOLK | Ben Morey 

Like any good singer-songwriter, Ben Morey is deeper than he seems at first glance. At 29 years old, Morey has released more than a dozen albums and collaborated with a variety of musicians on tunes that utilize pipe organs, Theremins, and cellos. And while other performers are content with cranking out MP3 files, Morey crafts the packaging of his CDs in handmade fabric jackets, or puts records out on vinyl. The Rochester-based musician's resume includes his other two bands Dumb Angel and Howlo as well as the Eyes, which is comprised of a patchwork orchestra of up to 30 players. This concert is a solo acoustic show.

Ben Morey performs with Daniel Bachman, Finkbeiner, and Joe+N on Wednesday, January 25, at Mission Hall, 125 Caroline Street. 7 p.m. $7-$9. southwedgemission.org; benmorey.bandcamp.com.

City of Caterpillar will play with Green Dreams and Coming Down on Thursday, January 19, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 8:30 p.m. $12-$15. bugjar.com; thearchivistlabel.bandcamp.com.

