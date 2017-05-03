INDIE POP | Cannon the Brave 

Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 03, 2017

Cannon the Brave 

There aren't capes, tights, or superpowers, but Cannon the Brave vocalist Allyson Smith channels her inner superhero alter ego through indie pop. Allyson and her twin sister, Whitney, the band's keyboardist, want to use Cannon the Brave to project a positive message and smash the cynicism around them. The Albany band's rendition of "Ring of Fire" is effective, and originals like "My Own Worst Enemy" read like pages from someone's diary.

Cannon the Brave performs on Friday, May 5, at Little Theatre's cafe, 240 East Avenue. 8 p.m. Free. cannonthebrave.comthelittle.org.

