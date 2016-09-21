INDIE ROCK | Diet Cig 

When Diet Cig frontwoman Alex Luciano bellows "F*** all your romance, I just wanna dance" on "Scene Sick" (from the band's debut EP, "Over Easy"), it feels just as much like a mission statement as it does a humble request. The New Paltz-based two-piece does a lot with remarkably little, crafting endlessly catchy, fearlessly upbeat bursts of indie rock that echo the halcyon days of K Records and Velocity Girl. Only two of the five songs contained on "Over Easy" stretch past the two-minute mark (and barely so), but why should they have to? Diet Cig sings of unrequited love, social awkwardness, and the hopelessness of being young. These are things we all go through, so why dress it up? Right now, let's just dance.

Diet Cig will play with Free Cake For Every Creature, Howlo, and Full Body on Tuesday, September 27, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $12. bugjar.com; dietcig.bandcamp.com.