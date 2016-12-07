INDIE ROCK | Shana Falana 

When you think of shoegaze, a specific set of images tend to come to mind: Fender Jazzmasters drenched in reverb, washed out vocals, and flickering lights from seemingly endless pedalboards. While these are certainly unmistakable signifiers of the subgenre, the real beauty of shoegaze lies in its more subtle sonic possibilities. Kingston, New York's Shana Falana fully realizes this, and nowhere is that more apparent than its most recent LP, "Here Comes the Wave." Songs like "Cool Kids" and "You Did" are equal parts triumphant and labyrinthian, soaring like "Going Blank Again" era Ride while inverting themselves in real-time like the best Loop records. It's a testament to how powerful shoegaze can be in the right hands, especially when those hands are concerned with more than just making feedback.

Shana Falana will play with Buffalo Sex Change, Cavalcade, and American Oil Company on Saturday, December 10, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $7. bugjar.com; shanafalana.com.