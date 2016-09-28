INDIE ROCK | Tele Novella 

Austin, Texas-based dreamscape painters Tele Novella don't just bathe in a reverberating water color wash to achieve its psych-pop flight, but rather conjures up a tangible loveliness through a melodic pop base. This allows the music to co-exist with the studio frosting, and for you to experience a most excellent band. A smack-free Velvet Underground.

Tele Novella plays with The Tins and Oh Manitou on Monday, October 3, at Vineyard Community Space, 836 South Clinton Avenue. 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. Monroeparkvineyard.org; telenovella.bandcamp.com.