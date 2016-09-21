IRISH FOLK | Aoife Scott Band 

Aoife Scott, a Dublin-born singer-songwriter — and member of the legendary Black Family of Irish musicians, lead singer of The Outside Track, and prominent contestant in European music competitions — has got a lot of talent and she is doing remarkable things with it. Her debut album, "Carry the Day," was recently released, and is filled with tales of social injustice, Irish identity, and family and emotional bonds, all in the folk music tradition. Her music and singing have been enthusiastically received in Europe and America. Aoife and her band — Andrew Meaney on guitar; Eamonn Moloney on flute and whistles; and Conor Lyons on bouzouki and bodhran — visit Rochester Thursday for a concert at Lovin' Cup.

Aoife Scott Band performs Thursday, September 22, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 8 p.m. $20; free for ages 12 and under. 292-9940; lovincup.com; aoifescott.com.