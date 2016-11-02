Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 08, 2016

Check back here after 9 tonight for results of the closely watched Congressional race between Democrat Louise Slaughter and Republican Mark Assini, the county clerk's race, and as much as we know about the presidential race.
It’s show time 

Our national nervous breakdown is almost over. It all ends tonight with the election of the first female president in US history, or… Well, we won’t talk about that unless you force us to. Don’t force us to, America!

Check back here after 9 tonight for results of the closely watched Congressional race between Democrat Louise Slaughter and Republican Mark Assini, and the county clerk contest between Democrat Adam Bello and Republican Cheryl Rozzi.

We’ll also report as much as we know about the presidential race tonight, with much more coverage tomorrow.

