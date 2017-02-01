JAZZ | Andrés Patrick Forero 

Penfield High School graduate and top-notch drummer Andrés Patrick Forero has worked with Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Ron Carter, Alicia Keys, and Phish. Now, the drummer for "Hamilton: An American Musical" on Broadway, Forero has won a Grammy, a Tony, and an Emmy Award. When he returns to Penfield as featured artist in the 47th Annual Penfield Jazz Fundraiser Concerts, Forero will be joining a variety of student ensembles, including (on Saturday) The Penfield Percussion Ensemble for a performance of Forero's "Sticks 'N Stones," based on the famous Miles Davis composition "Milestones."

Andrés Patrick Forero will perform Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4, at the Penfield High School Auditorium, 25 High School Drive, Penfield. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12; $8 students; and are available at Music & Arts Center, Bop Shop, the Penfield Branch of Canandaigua National Bank, and Penfield High. 249-6749; facebook.com/penfieldCSD.