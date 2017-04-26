JAZZ | Bill Dobbins 

Pianist, jazz orchestra director, and Eastman School of Music Professor Bill Dobbins is turning 70, and he's celebrating with a solo concert that will take a look back. Known for his interpretations of the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, Dobbins will be focusing on his own compositions. While the first half of the concert will be filled with personal tunes, written for family members, the second half will be devoted to music inspired by Dobbins' favorite composers, improvisers, and musical traditions.

Bill Dobbins performs Wednesday, May 3, at Hatch Hall, Eastman School of Music, 433 East Main Street. 8 p.m. $10 (free with UR ID). 274-1100; esm.rochester.edu.