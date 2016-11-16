JAZZ | Bohemia 

Guitarist and mandolin player Michael Lafon and guitarist Marjorie Guiton fell in love with Tzigane (Gypsy music) in their native France. Now, they tour the world as Bohemia, playing a vibrant strain of one of the world's most popular genres. Opening at the beautiful Lyric Theatre will be The Rita Collective with accordion player extraordinaire Maury Rosenberg (from Hypnotic Clambake).

Bohemia and The Rita Collective with Maury Rosenberg perform Saturday, November 19, at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $25. 256-0444; rochesterlyricopera.org.