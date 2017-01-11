Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 11, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ/BOOGIE | Davina and the Vagabonds 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert3-b8cbf620dcf682fd.jpg

Minneapolis' Davina and the Vagabonds lay it down with vintage instrumentation — piano, horns, bass, and drums — and hi-tone retro ambition. It boogies and woogies as if spilling out of Preservation Hall — or more like the parlor music heard in New Orleans' brothels of yore. Leading the parade, parked behind the piano, is Davina Sowers, a singer that comes across like a mix of Rosie the Riveter and a pin-up queen painted on a B-29. But Sowers' likeness doesn't adorn nose cones, nor is she building them for the war effort, she's knocking 'em dead night after night, town after town with her band's jazzy jump and swing pumping beneath her vocal Voodoo. Sowers' powerful, animated singing, specifically her phrasing, will knock you out.

Davina and the Vagabonds plays Wednesday, January 11, at Dinosaur BBQ, 99 Court Street. 9 p.m. Free. dinosaurbarbque.com; davinaandthevagabonds.com.

