JAZZ | B's Bees 

If the sound of Montreal jazz group B's Bees reminds you of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, it might be because of the similar spirit. Blakey always filled his ranks with the best up-and-coming young players he could find. After drummer and bandleader Brandon Goodwin (another Blakey similarity) won a scholarship that included a gig at the Montreal International Jazz Festival five years ago, he recruited the top young hard bop players he could find to join him. The group has been a force in Canadian jazz ever since.

B's Bees plays Wednesday, May 3, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. Donations requested: $15 general; $10 students. 271-3354; bopshop.com; bs-bees.com.