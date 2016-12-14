JAZZ | Charlie Lindner 

Pianist Charlie Lindner has gone through many incarnations: from blues to jazz fusion; from funk to electronica. But when he occupies the keyboard chair at the Bop Shop, he'll be playing a holiday show featuring several selections from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and other favorites, like "My Favorite Things," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," and more. You can bet they'll all have a jazz twist when Lindner is joined by Matt Ramerman on drums; Kyle Vock, upright bass; and a few special guests.

Charlie Lindner plays Sunday, December 18, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8:30 p.m. $10. 271-3354; bopshop.com.