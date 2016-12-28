Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

December 28, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

JAZZ | Chet Catallo & The Cats 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert3-ec1eb5afd4ad48c4.jpg

You've heard his distinctive guitar sound on hits like "Shaker Song" and "Morning Dance." That was back in the 1980's when Chet Catallo was an original member of the fusion group Spyro Gyra, playing on and writing many of the group's tunes. In recent years Catallo has branched out far beyond fusion, embracing a style combining elements of blues, jazz, R&B, and Latin. He'll bring his talented band to the stage of Sticky Lips for an early celebration of the New Year.

Chet Catallo & The Cats will play Friday, December 30, at Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road. 9 p.m. $20 advance, $23 door. 292-5544; stickylippsbbq.com; chetcatallo.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Ron Netsky

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Ron Netsky

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.