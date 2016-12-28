JAZZ | Chet Catallo & The Cats 

You've heard his distinctive guitar sound on hits like "Shaker Song" and "Morning Dance." That was back in the 1980's when Chet Catallo was an original member of the fusion group Spyro Gyra, playing on and writing many of the group's tunes. In recent years Catallo has branched out far beyond fusion, embracing a style combining elements of blues, jazz, R&B, and Latin. He'll bring his talented band to the stage of Sticky Lips for an early celebration of the New Year.

Chet Catallo & The Cats will play Friday, December 30, at Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road. 9 p.m. $20 advance, $23 door. 292-5544; stickylippsbbq.com; chetcatallo.com.