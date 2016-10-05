JAZZ | Clay Jenkins 

Jazz trumpet professor Clay Jenkins paid his dues with the great jazz orchestras of Stan Kenton, Harry James, Buddy Rich, and Count Basie, and the Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. His upcoming Kilbourn Hall concert will feature music Jenkins has written for a smaller ensemble. The sextet consists of Eastman School of Music faculty members Charles Pillow on saxophone and woodwinds; Mark Kellogg, trombone; Dariusz Terefenko, piano; Jeff Campbell, bass; and Rich Thompson, drums.

Clay Jenkins performs Monday, October 10, at Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $10 (free with UR ID). 274-1100; esm.rochester.edu.