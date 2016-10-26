JAZZ | Conference Call Quartet 

When it comes to free jazz, few musicians can rival the improvisatory chops of Gebhard Ullmann on bass clarinet, bass flute, and tenor and soprano sax; Dieter Ulrich on percussion; Michael Jefry Stevens on keyboard; and Joe Fonda on the bass. Collectively they have played with just about every major figure in the avant-garde in Europe and the United States. The group might go by the name Conference Call Quartet, but these players won't be phoning it in.

Conference Call Quartet plays Sunday, October 30, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8:30 p.m. $20; $10 students. 271-3354; bopshop.com.