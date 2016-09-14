Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 14, 2016

JAZZ | Daniel Bennett Group 

By
Fresh from being voted Best New Jazz Group by New York City's Hot House Magazine, the Daniel Bennett Group has just released a new CD, "Sinking Houseboat Confusion." Bennett grew up in Rochester and moved to New York after graduating from New England Conservatory of Music. Equally adept on saxophone, flute, and oboe, Bennett plays and composes on the Big Apple's Off-Broadway theater scene. Rounding out the trio, specializing in a distinctive brand of funky fusion, is guitarist Nat Janoff and drummer Matthew Feick.

The Daniel Bennett Group plays Wednesday, September 21, in Shewan Recital Hall at Roberts Wesleyan College, 2301 Westside Drive. 7:30 p.m. Free. 334-3401; danielbennettgroup.com.

