JAZZ | Eastman Jazz Ensemble and New Jazz Ensemble 

If you want to preview the jazz stars of the future, there is no better place than Kilbourn Hall when the Eastman School of Music's top ensembles play. Director Bill Dobbins will lead the Eastman Jazz Ensemble in a performance of tunes by Thad Jones, Fats Waller, and others, not to mention original tunes and arrangements by Eastman students. Meanwhile, director Dave Rivello has put together a program featuring tunes by Harold Danko, Alan Ferber, Bob Mintzer, and others for the New Jazz Ensemble.

The Eastman Jazz Ensemble and New Jazz Ensemble play Thursday, October 13, at Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. Free. 274-1100; esm.rochester.edu.