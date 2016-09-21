JAZZ | Ensemble of Irreproducible Outcomes 

David D. McIntire plays clarinet, ocarina (an ancient type of vessel flute), and electronics. Ryan Oldham provides trumpet, flugelhorn, voice, and whistle. And Brian Padavic is on the bass, tanpura raagini (electronic tanpura), and whistle. If the trio's instrumentation is not unusual enough, consider the group's name: EIO — Ensemble of Irreproducible Outcomes. The name is also a description of the group's mission; its avant-garde compositions are never played the same way twice.

The Ensemble of Irreproducible Outcomes plays Friday, September 23, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8:30 p.m. $15 door; $10 students. 271-3354; bopshop.com; facebook.com/eiomusic.