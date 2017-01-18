JAZZ | Fred Sturm Tribute 

Composer, arranger and teacher Fred Sturm, was a force at the Eastman School of Music when he chaired the jazz department and directed several ensembles from 1991 to 2002. Sturm died of cancer in 2014 but his impact on the local music scene endures. Bill Tiberio and Mark Borden, band directors at Fairport High School and Honeoye Falls-Lima High School respectively, have organized a tribute featuring an all-star big band with Fred's son Ike Sturm, Jeff Campbell, Tom Davis, Bill Dobbins, Jim Doser, Mark Kellogg, Clay Jenkins, Bob Sneider, Rich Thompson, John Viavattine, and others.

"Maestro: A Musical Tribute to Fred Sturm" takes place Saturday, January 21, at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School, 83 East Street, Honeoye Falls. 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted for the American Cancer Society.