October 05, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ FUSION | Project/Object 

Don Preston played keyboards in The Mothers of Invention from just after the band's beginning in 1966 to just before its ending in the mid-1970's. Ike Willis served as Frank Zappa's lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist from the late-70's to the late-80's. The two musicians are featured in Project/Object, the longest-running group dedicated to the music of Zappa. The repertoire runs the gamut from the Mothers' early absurdist rock to Zappa's late jazz-classical-fusion.

Project/Object performs Monday, October 10, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 8 p.m. $25; $20 in advance. 737-0137; lovincup.com; projectobject.com.

