JAZZ | Gregory Street Vagabonds 

If you think the Lindy Hop went out of style in the 1940's, you haven't been to a show featuring the Gregory Street Vagabonds. When the group hits the stage for the Abilene Holiday Party there's bound to be some dancing. How can you resist when the group launches into the classics of America's swing years? The holiday party also promises special guests and other surprises.

The Gregory Street Vagabonds play Wednesday, December 21, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 6 p.m. Free. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/gregorystreetvagabonds.