Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

December 21, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

JAZZ | Gregory Street Vagabonds 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert5-a99cf0d46c06ad60.jpg

If you think the Lindy Hop went out of style in the 1940's, you haven't been to a show featuring the Gregory Street Vagabonds. When the group hits the stage for the Abilene Holiday Party there's bound to be some dancing. How can you resist when the group launches into the classics of America's swing years? The holiday party also promises special guests and other surprises.

The Gregory Street Vagabonds play Wednesday, December 21, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 6 p.m. Free. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/gregorystreetvagabonds.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Ron Netsky

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Ron Netsky

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.