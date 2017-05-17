JAZZ | In The Sea 

In The Sea is definitely not a typical jazz trio. First, there is the instrumentation: Tristan Honsinger on cello; Nicolas Caloia, double bass; and Joshua Zubot, violin. But don't expect chamber music (well, maybe something a little like Béla Bartók or John Cage). In The Sea is steeped in the tradition of collective improvisation. Its members have played with some of the top avant-garde musicians in Europe and America, including Misha Mengelberg, Han Bennink, Peter Brotzmann, Cecil Taylor, and Marshall Allen. At the Bop Shop, the group will share with the audience a spirit of adventure.

In The Sea plays Wednesday, May 24, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. $20 donation; $10 students. bopshop.com.